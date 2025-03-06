Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Macron to confer with allies on protecting Europe with nuclear deterrence

Macron to confer with allies on protecting Europe with nuclear deterrence

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
Emmanuel Macron described Russia as a threat to France and Europe. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

Macron made the comments in a televised address to the nation. France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Macron described Russia as a threat to France and Europe," and said he had decided to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent.

He said the use of France's nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

Macron also said he hoped to convince US President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Emmanuel MacronEuropeFrancenuclear deal

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

