Maldives' top lawyer, appointed by Oppn, attacked amid political turmoil

Opposition plans to impeach Muizzu The development followed two days after the MDP announced its plan to impeach Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
The MDP holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, while Muizzu's government is an alliance of his ruling party, the Progressive Party of Maldives, and the People's National Congress (PPM/PNC) coalition.
The Opposition's decision followed a day after major clashes broke out between the ruling party and the Opposition MPs in the country's Parliament on Sunday.
According to media reports, the opposition parties, the MDP and the Democrats' parliamentary group decided to withhold approval for four members of Muizzu's cabinet ahead of the voting, which led to the clash. However, the ministers were appointed by Monday evening.
