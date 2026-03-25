Marine premiums seen staying high despite Iran's Hormuz passage assurance

“Merely the announcement is not likely to reduce rates for marine war cover due to persistent uncertainty in the region and the possibility of reversal at any time. As a result, premiums continue to remain higher and are unlikely to reduce immediately,” another insurance broker said.

The person also explained that these areas did not have war cover since 2022, and vessels and cargo travelling through the region had to take additional war cover of around 0.25 per cent, which since the war has increased to between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent. In addition, although reinsurers have capacity in the segment, they are offering cover at much higher rates for cargo travelling through the region. As a result, several vessels are parking near ports in Oman and carrying goods through land routes towards other Gulf countries.