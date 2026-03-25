Home / World News / Marine premiums seen staying high despite Iran's Hormuz passage assurance

Marine premiums seen staying high despite Iran's Hormuz passage assurance

Insurance brokers say war-risk premiums will remain elevated as uncertainty persists in West Asia despite Iran allowing passage for non-hostile vessels through Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)
premium
The ongoing war involving Iran has halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil as well as other key goods transiting through the region | (Photo: PTI)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:40 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Marine insurance premiums are likely to stay elevated in the near term despite Iran allowing “non-hostile vessels” to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as the region continues to be classified as a high-risk zone, insurance brokers said. They cautioned that the threat of attacks persists, including the possibility of collateral damage to vessels. Despite available capacity, due to existing uncertainty, war covers are currently available only at elevated rates and on a highly restricted basis.
 
According to recent reports, Iran has told International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states that "non-hostile vessels" may transit the Strait of Hormuz if they coordinate with Iranian authorities. The ongoing war involving Iran has halted shipments of about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil as well as other key goods transiting through the region.
 
“Iran’s recent announcement is not likely to reduce marine war-risk premium rates, as there is a very high level of mistrust in the region, making the situation extremely uncertain and liable to reversal at any time. As a result, insurance companies have neither reduced nor significantly increased premiums at present,” said Gaurav Agarwal, head - marine specialities, Prudent Insurance Brokers.
 
He added that rates are elevated due to recent strikes and ongoing tensions. The outlook suggests that insurance rates will remain high in the short term and are unlikely to decline unless there is sustained peace and a clear political resolution; even a single renewed attack could push premiums higher again.
 
Experts said that the region is considered high-risk, along with the Red Sea and Black Sea, due to ongoing tensions, and insurers are expected to remain cautious, maintaining elevated premiums unless stability is consistently demonstrated over time. Brokers also said that war cover rates for marine cargo remain at around 0.50 per cent after the tensions, while marine hull cover carries an additional premium of around 5–7.5 per cent.
 
After the start of the war, several reinsurers have either issued notices of cancellation or increased premiums for ships travelling through the Strait of Hormuz, classifying it as a high-risk zone, and several shipping companies have halted their transit through the route.
 
“Merely the announcement is not likely to reduce rates for marine war cover due to persistent uncertainty in the region and the possibility of reversal at any time. As a result, premiums continue to remain higher and are unlikely to reduce immediately,” another insurance broker said.
 
The person also explained that these areas did not have war cover since 2022, and vessels and cargo travelling through the region had to take additional war cover of around 0.25 per cent, which since the war has increased to between 0.5 per cent and 1 per cent. In addition, although reinsurers have capacity in the segment, they are offering cover at much higher rates for cargo travelling through the region. As a result, several vessels are parking near ports in Oman and carrying goods through land routes towards other Gulf countries.
 
Amid the trade disruptions, the Government of India has also launched a ₹497 crore relief package under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). It also introduced the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme to mitigate rising freight costs, insurance premiums, and maritime risks in the West Asia corridor. It targets shipments to around 18 countries in the Middle East region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Iran.
 
“The government’s move to support exporters comes at a very important time, as geopolitical tensions in West Asia are significantly impacting marine insurance markets. We are seeing reduced vessel movement through key routes and a steady increase in risk exposure. This has led to a noticeable rise in war-risk premiums. At the same time, insurers are offering quotes with much shorter validity, sometimes as low as 24 hours, which adds to the uncertainty for exporters,” said Sanjay Kedia, CEO and president, Marsh India.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran conflict shows limits of BRICS as India faces pressure to pick sides

Closure of US bases, sanctions relief: What is Iran demanding from Trump?

Shehbaz Sharif briefs Saudi Prince as Pak pushes to mediate US-Iran talks

Israel envoy to UN denies knowledge of US led peace overtures to Iran

'Negotiating with yourselves?': Iranian military mocks Trump's claim

Topics :MarineWest AsiaWest Asia and the Gulf

First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story