Marine premiums seen staying high despite Iran's Hormuz passage assurance

Amid the trade disruptions, the Government of India has also launched a ₹497 crore relief package under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). It also introduced the RELIEF (Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation) scheme to mitigate rising freight costs, insurance premiums, and maritime risks in the West Asia corridor. It targets shipments to around 18 countries in the Middle East region, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Iran.
“The government’s move to support exporters comes at a very important time, as geopolitical tensions in West Asia are significantly impacting marine insurance markets. We are seeing reduced vessel movement through key routes and a steady increase in risk exposure. This has led to a noticeable rise in war-risk premiums. At the same time, insurers are offering quotes with much shorter validity, sometimes as low as 24 hours, which adds to the uncertainty for exporters,” said Sanjay Kedia, CEO and president, Marsh India.