Masks return as Singapore sees Covid-19 uptick, rise in hospitalisations

Singapore's health ministry on Covid-19 cases
In its briefing on December 15, The Ministry of Health in Singapore stated that Covid-19 cases in the first week of December jumped to 56,043, compared to 32,035 in the previous week. The average daily Covid-19 hospitalisations increased to 350 from 225 the week before, and the average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases rose to nine.
Jump in Covid-19 cases in Singapore
The Singapore government stated that the dominant strain causing these infections has been identified as JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86. "Based on the available international and local data, there is currently no clear indication that BA.2.86 or JN.1 are more transmissible or cause more severe disease than other circulating variants," officials said.
Measures taken by Singapore to tackle rise in Covid-19 cases
Singapore has implemented the following measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 cases:
1. The health ministry is working in tandem with public hospitals for contingency planning. This includes strengthening manpower capacity, deferring non-urgent elective procedures and reducing step-down facilities.