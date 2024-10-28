Democrat Ashwin Ramaswami has made headlines as the first Indian-American Gen Z candidate to run for a state or federal legislature in the United States. Ramaswami has received an endorsement from US Senator Jon Ossoff for Georgia’s Senate District 48, a traditionally conservative seat. At just 25 years old, Ramaswami’s challenge to Republican incumbent Senator Shawn Still has intensified the race in this district.

Who is Ashwin Ramaswami, and how does this former election cybersecurity expert plan to challenge Republican incumbent Senator Shawn Still, a “MAGA politician” (Make America Great Again) linked to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results?

US goes to polls on November 5

Along with the US Presidential election on November 5, Americans will also vote for 34 Senate seats, 435 House seats, 11 governorships, and nearly 6,000 state legislative positions.

Ramaswami is contesting the State Senate seat for District 48 in Georgia, representing the Democratic Party.

Though new to the political scene, Ramaswami has brought fresh energy to the race, amassing over $700,000 in campaign contributions — a notable achievement for a first-time candidate. This financial backing, alongside Ossoff’s endorsement, has added momentum to his campaign.

Ramaswami has also voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee, saying it "would be a major step forward for Indian-American and AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) representation in this country."

Who is Ashwin Ramaswami and what are his Indian roots?

Ramaswami’s parents emigrated from Tamil Nadu. Born in 1997, he grew up in Johns Creek, an affluent Atlanta suburb with a substantial Indian-American community.

More From This Section

He holds a computer science degree from Stanford University and later earned a law degree from Georgetown University, where he supported projects in Dharmic studies and raised funds for minority religious programmes.

Ramaswami’s professional background is in cybersecurity, including work with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), where he developed programmes to help local election officials safeguard systems against cyber threats. He also worked with Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic venture by Google’s former CEO, on securing open-source software — a project that inspired legislation in Congress.

He resigned from CISA to run for the State Senate.

Key points of Ramaswami's election campaign

Ramaswami’s campaign has focused on incumbent Shawn Still’s alleged involvement in the 2020 election interference case. Still, one of 16 Georgia Republicans accused of attempting to overturn the election, was indicted alongside former President Donald Trump for allegedly signing a certificate falsely declaring Trump the winner in Georgia.

Despite these allegations, Still won his state Senate seat in 2022 and remains a formidable Republican figure. Ramaswami, however, has stressed the importance of protecting election integrity, emphasising that the real threat to democracy comes not only from external cyberattacks but from internal political interference.

Ramaswami has highlighted Ossoff’s advocacy on issues such as infrastructure and climate change as examples of leadership he hopes to emulate. With his background in cybersecurity and policy, Ramaswami aims to be a staunch advocate for democratic values, standing against what he describes as far-right extremism.

Additionally, Ramaswami's campaign is seen as an opportunity to increase Indian-American and AAPI representation in US politics.

“I’m running for [Georgia] State Senate to give back to my community. I want to ensure everyone has the same opportunities I had growing up,” Ramaswami told PTI in an interview.

Is it possible to win in a traditionally Republican state?

District 48 includes diverse counties with a growing immigrant population. The Asian demographic, for instance, surged from 16 per cent in 2010 to 28 per cent by 2022, according to US media reports. Although conservative voting trends persist, especially among older Indian-American residents, Ramaswami’s campaign appears to have revitalised local engagement, drawing support from traditional Democrats and moderate Republicans alike.

His message resonates particularly with younger voters, who share his concerns about election integrity and progressive policy issues. His campaign focuses on expanding healthcare access, affordable housing, and climate action — priorities that align with the views of younger generations amidst what they see as increasingly regressive policies.

This Senate race is closely watched as a "litmus test" for shifting political alliances in Georgia’s suburban districts, which could reflect broader national trends. With his campaign gaining traction, Gen Z candidate Ramaswami has brought a fresh level of competitiveness to Georgia.

(With agency inputs)