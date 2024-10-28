US election 2024: Which celebs are endorsing Trump & who's backing Harris?

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, celebrity endorsements are emerging as a powerful influence, shaping public opinion and driving voter mobilisation like never before. According to recent Harvard University research, ‘celebrity voices are incredibly powerful’ in shifting voter sentiments and influencing polling numbers.

The study also found that celebrity-backed campaigns on voter registration and poll worker recruitment often yield immediate spikes in public participation, as high-profile figures are ‘uniquely positioned to empower everyday Americans’.

Ashley Spillane, political expert and author of the Harvard study, explains that “young voters have relatively low levels of trust in traditional leaders and institutions, including the news media, but celebrities are often a rare exception.” This was notably demonstrated in 2020, when pop superstar Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Joe Biden led to a reported 35,000 new voter registrations in a single day, according to Vote.org. Similarly, Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Barack Obama in 2008 helped drive an estimated one million additional votes.

The 2024 presidential race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris has drawn a vast range of celebrity endorsements, amplifying each side’s message and setting the stage for one of the most star-studded political showdowns in recent history. Here’s a look at the famous faces who have declared their support for each candidate.

High-profile supporters of Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has emerged as one of Trump’s most visible supporters, attending rallies and sharing pro-Trump sentiments on social media. Known for his provocative statements and memes, Musk has reportedly donated over $119 million to Trump’s campaign and even pledged $1 million daily to supporters of his petition for free speech and gun rights. Declaring his endorsement in July, he posted a photo with Trump, calling him “the toughest candidate since Theodore Roosevelt.”

Zachary Levi

Actor Zachary Levi, star of Shazam!, acknowledged that his endorsement of Trump might be “career suicide” in liberal-leaning Hollywood, but he has nonetheless backed Trump, praising him as the only candidate capable of “taking back” America. Levi initially supported Robert F Kennedy Jr before Kennedy shifted his support to Trump.

Kid Rock

Rock musician Kid Rock is a vocal Trump advocate and regular fixture at his rallies. At the Republican National Convention (RNC), Rock performed and rallied the crowd, urging them to “fight, fight”. Following a failed assassination attempt on Trump, Rock posted a video aligning himself with Trump’s followers, stating, “If you [expletive] with Trump, you [expletive] with me.”

Hulk Hogan

Former wrestling icon Hulk Hogan joined the RNC, tearing off his shirt and proclaiming, “Run wild, brother, let Trump-a-mania rule again.” Expressing frustration with recent events in America, Hogan explained that he could “no longer stay silent” in the face of what he called a critical moment for the country.

Amber Rose

Model and rapper Amber Rose also appeared at the RNC, accusing the media of misrepresenting Trump. She stated, “For a long time, I believed the lies,” expressing her support for Trump’s vision and community over alleged “left-wing propaganda.”

Brett Favre

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre, a Trump supporter since 2020, recently endorsed Trump again. He appeared in a television ad for Trump’s campaign, encouraging Americans to “choose a strong leader” who “protects families and restores world peace.”

Roseanne Barr

Comedian Roseanne Barr, known for her controversial comments, has voiced her support for Trump by releasing satirical videos critical of Joe Biden. Barr, an active poster of conspiracy theories, has suggested that international health declarations are used by the Biden administration for political control.

Prominent supporters of Kamala Harris

Beyonce

Beyonce took the stage at a rally in Houston to support Harris, urging voters to “vote not just as a celebrity, but as a mother” invested in creating a world “where we’re not divided.” Joined by Kelly Rowland, she introduced Harris as the “next president of the United States.”

Eminem

Rapper Eminem, a longtime Trump critic, lent his support to Harris, speaking at her rally in his hometown and encouraging young voters to turn out. Eminem invited former president Barack Obama on stage, who delivered lines from Eminem’s hit Lose Yourself, energising the crowd.

Cher

Veteran singer Cher publicly endorsed Harris on social media, sharing her belief in Harris’s commitment to “protect our rights.” Cher’s post resonated widely with her fan base and brought further attention to Harris’s campaign.

Usher

RnB artist Usher joined Harris’s Atlanta rally, noting the significance of supporting a new generation of leaders. As a Georgia native, he voiced his pride in backing Harris, who he says represents “a fight for freedom and everyone’s rights.”

Lizzo

Detroit-born rapper Lizzo rallied with Harris, responding to Trump’s criticism of Detroit as “a mess” with her own pride for the city. “Proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit,” Lizzo said, emphasising her support for Harris as a strong female leader who aligns with Detroit’s resilience.

Taylor Swift

Following the spread of an AI-altered image of her endorsing Trump, Swift clarified her political stance, endorsing Harris as the candidate fighting for the “rights and causes I believe need a champion.” She shared her support on social media, ending her post with a humorous nod to Trump’s comments about childless women.

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas jointly endorsed Harris, urging fans to “vote like your life depends on it.” The duo cited Harris’s commitment to “reproductive freedom, our planet, and democracy,” framing the election as a crucial moment for protecting these ideals.

John Legend and Cynthia Nixon

Singer John Legend, a headliner at the Democratic National Convention (DNC), has long supported Harris, having previously fundraised for her Senate campaign. Actress Cynthia Nixon also showed support, referencing Harris’s viral video on family values with an emoji-laden social media post.

Oprah Winfrey

Making her first DNC appearance, Oprah Winfrey spoke passionately in support of Harris, calling the 2024 election a fight for “decency and respect.” In a moving speech, Winfrey said, “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask whose house it is.” Her message resonated as she underscored Harris’s vision of inclusive American leadership.

Mindy Kaling

Close friend of Harris, Mindy Kaling appeared at the DNC, drawing on her personal connection with Harris to highlight her kindness and resilience. Referring to an earlier cooking video they filmed, Kaling recalled Harris’s warmth, joking about her culinary skills but celebrating her dedication to “lifting others up.”

George Clooney

Actor George Clooney, an early supporter of Harris, recently endorsed her after urging Biden to step aside. In a CNN interview, he called Harris’s campaign a “historic quest” and expressed his excitement for a leader who “understands what it means to be deeply American.”

Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen

Both rock legends Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen made their opposition to Trump public. Foo Fighters condemned Trump’s unauthorised use of their song My Hero, pledging any royalties from the incident to Harris’s campaign. Springsteen called Trump “the most dangerous candidate in my lifetime,” expressing confidence in Harris’s vision for an inclusive America.

2024’s star-studded political divide

As election day approaches, the 2024 campaign trail has become a battleground not only for politicians but also for celebrities, each using their influence to mobilise and inspire. The endorsements bring heightened visibility and enthusiasm to both campaigns, tapping into millions of followers and fan bases that often transcend political boundaries. With stars from every corner of entertainment lending their voices, the election has evolved into a cultural moment, as much about celebrity influence as political policy.

Ultimately, this election’s star power showcases the potent combination of celebrity and politics in an era when trust in traditional institutions is low, and celebrity-led causes continue to reach voters in unique, impactful ways. Whether these endorsements will swing undecided voters remains to be seen, but their role in energising participation and shaping public opinion is undeniable.