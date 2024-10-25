US Elections: Survey shows Trump taking narrow national lead over Harris

With the presidential elections merely two weeks away, a new national survey from The Wall Street Journal has revealed that US Vice President Kamala Harris and former US President Donald Trump remain effectively tied with 12 days until Election Day, Politico reported.

Notably, elections in the US are slated to be held on November 5. The poll shows Trump with 47 per cent to 45 per cent edge over Kamala Harris, an advantage that comes within the survey's margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

In the paper's iteration of the poll conducted in August, Harris had a 2 point advantage, which was within the margin of error, according to Politico report.

The presidential nominees of Republican party and Democratic party are not only neck and neck nationally. But, also in the swing states that will ultimately decide the winner of the Electoral College.

A poll conducted by Washington Post of those states released on Monday revealed Trump and Harris each with narrow leads within margin of error, Politico reported.

The poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal surveyed 1,500 registered voters between October 19-22. According to the poll, voters are considering Trump more favourable than Harris. Trump's favorability of 48 per cent is his highest yet in the poll conducted by The Wall Street Journal, the report said.

Kamala Harris sits at 45 per cent, seeing a drop from 49 per cent in August. The two presidential candidates still have favorability below 50 per cent.

Vice Presidential nominees - Tim Walz and JD Vance have also shown a similar trend, Politico reported. JD Vance's favorability has witnessed a rise from 40 per cent to 45 per cent while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has seen a slight drop, from 46 percent in August to 44 percent in October.

On Sunday, Donald Trump made an unusual stop at Philadelphia's McDonald's franchise while Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participated in worship services in Atlanta to garner support, Al Jazeera reported.

Trump wearing an apron over his shirt and tie made fries and interacted with the staff of McDonald's."It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," Trump said."I like this job," he added.

Trump's visit to McDonald's came as a counter to Harris' statement of working at fast-food chain during her time in college, Al Jazeera reported. On the other hand, Harris participated in two worship services on her 60th birthday in Atlanta.

During her visit to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro in Georgia, famous musician Stevie Wonder performed, singing his hit Higher Ground and a version of Bob Marley's Redemption Song.

He also sang Happy Birthday to Harris, Al Jazeera reported. Addressing public in Georgia, Harris said, "At this point across our nation, what we do see are some trying to deepen division among us, spread hate, sow fear and cause chaos."

"At this moment, our country is at a crossroads and where we go is up to us," she added.