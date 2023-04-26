Home / World News / Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

If the gains hold, the company will add $151 billion in market value, the most in the company's history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Microsoft's single day earnings surge to add record $151 bn in value

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft Corp.’s surge sets the software giant up for its biggest single-day market value gain ever. 
 
The Windows software maker rose as much as 8% Wednesday after reporting strong quarterly results as corporate cloud-computing demand remained resilient. If the gains hold, the company will add $151 billion in market value, the most in the company’s history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

With tech companies rapidly growing in market value, even relatively small rallies have led to huge gains. Last year, both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. added more than $190 billion in market value in single sessions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.


 


Microsoft results, along with Alphabet Inc. earnings, that beat expectations helped ease concerns that this year’s rally in technology stocks could be overdone. Microsoft’s Azure cloud-computing business saw revenue expand 31% excluding the impact of currency fluctuations, matching the average analyst projection.

Following the results, both Macquarie Research and BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft to an outperform, bringing the tally of analysts with buy-equivalent recommendations to 54.
BMO’s Keith Bachman said in a note that the upgrade reflects their “higher conviction that Azure growth headwinds will moderate” by the end of the year and “AI can help support longer-term growth.”

“While the stock is not inexpensive, we think the durable growth opportunities warrant a premium valuation,” he wrote.
Shares of Microsoft briefly pared gains in premarket trading Wednesday after Britain’s antitrust watchdog blocked the company’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc., saying it would harm competition on the cloud. 

Microsoft said it remains committed to the acquisition and plans to appeal the decision.

Also Read

Microsoft 365 Copilot: Microsoft is bringing AI to its productivity apps

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts

Little to cheer for in Q3 early bird results; non-BFSI companies lag

Drop the 'natural' in natural gas: Climate activists urge US officials

IPL franchises try to convince 6 English players to quit Int'l cricket

Study highlights regions most susceptible to harm due to heatwaves

UK blocks Microsoft's $69 bn deal Activision deal over competition fears

China plans to impose underwater denial zone to obstruct submarine activity

Topics :Microsoft IndiaMicrosoft results

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story