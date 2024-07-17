Muharram 2024: Top 30 quotes to share on Imam Hussain's martyrdom day

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
30 best quotes on Muharram
- "Muharram is the month in which justice rose against injustice and truth stood up against falsehood."
- "The martyrdom of Hussain is a symbol of the victory of the oppressed over the oppressor."
- "Muharram is not just a remembrance; it's a reminder of the stand for truth and justice."
- "In the battle of Karbala, Hussain taught us that standing up for truth is the ultimate victory."
- "The tragedy of Karbala is a reminder that in the face of tyranny, we must remain steadfast in our faith."
- "Muharram is the time to reflect on the sacrifices made for justice and righteousness."
- "The message of Muharram is clear: no matter how great the adversity, never compromise on your principles."
- "Hussain’s sacrifice in Karbala is a timeless symbol of bravery and devotion to the truth."
- "Muharram is a lesson for humanity, reminding us that truth and justice will always prevail over tyranny."
- "In Muharram, we honour the ultimate sacrifice made in the name of faith and righteousness."
- "The spirit of Muharram inspires us to remain resolute in our commitment to justice and humanity."
- "Hussain's stand at Karbala is a beacon of hope for those who fight against oppression and injustice."
- "The battle of Karbala is a testament to the unyielding spirit of those who stand for what is right."
- "Muharram teaches us the value of patience, sacrifice, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity."
- "The tragedy of Karbala is a reminder that the path of righteousness is often fraught with trials and tribulations."
- "Hussain’s sacrifice is a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of faith and the power of truth."
- "The message of Muharram is eternal: stand firm in your beliefs, no matter the cost."
- "In the face of injustice, Muharram teaches us to remain strong and unwavering in our convictions."
- "Karbala is a reminder that even in the darkest times, the light of truth and justice will always shine through."
- "The story of Karbala is a powerful example of the triumph of faith and righteousness over tyranny."
- "Muharram reminds us that the path of truth and justice is often paved with sacrifice and hardship."
- "The martyrdom of Hussain in Karbala is a lesson in courage, faith, and the unwavering pursuit of justice."
- "Muharram is a time to honour the sacrifice of those who stood up for truth and justice, even in the face of death."
- "The spirit of Karbala lives on, inspiring us to stand up for what is right, no matter the cost."
- "Muharram is a reminder that true victory lies in standing up for justice and righteousness."
- "Hussain's stand at Karbala is a timeless reminder that the fight for truth and justice is never in vain."
- "The message of Muharram is one of hope, courage, and unwavering faith in the face of adversity."
- "Karbala teaches us that the path of righteousness is often difficult, but it is always worth the struggle."
- "The sacrifice of Hussain in Karbala is a powerful reminder of the enduring strength of faith and truth."
- "Muharram is a time to reflect on the importance of standing up for justice, even in the face of overwhelming odds."