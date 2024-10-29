During a recent campaign rally for Donald Trump, Tesla chief Elon Musk raised concerns about the alarming increase in the US national debt.

In a post on X, Musk said, “Just the interest payments on the debt are 23 per cent of all federal tax revenue,” pointing out that interest payments alone now surpass the Defense Department’s $1 trillion annual budget. He described the situation as a “financial emergency”, a message he later reiterated on X.

The national debt, currently at $35.7 trillion, has been on a steady rise, with estimates suggesting it could hit $36 trillion by year-end. Analysts from Bank of America indicate that the current trajectory means an increase of $1 trillion could occur every 100 days.

The Covid-19 impact

The rise in debt is linked to extensive stimulus measures implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, which aimed to support the economy amid lockdowns. While these initiatives alleviated immediate economic challenges, they also contributed to inflationary pressures, prompting the Federal Reserve to undertake significant interest rate hikes.

This created persistent fiscal challenges, resulting in what some analysts describe as a ‘nightmare scenario’ for the Federal Reserve as it grapples with inflation management alongside the rising debt costs.

Investors turn to alternative assets

As both debt and inflation continue to rise, there is a noticeable shift among investors toward alternative assets like Bitcoin and gold. Bitcoin’s value has recently reached its previous high of $70,000, and gold prices have similarly surged as investors seek refuge from what Musk and others view as an impending financial crisis.

Under Musk’s leadership, Tesla has held a significant investment in Bitcoin, with around 10,000 coins valued at nearly $800 million. Recently, Tesla’s decision to transfer its Bitcoin holdings to new wallets has fuelled speculation in the market, with some analysts questioning whether the company is preparing to sell a portion of its assets in the face of economic volatility.

Bitcoin, often dubbed ‘digital gold’, has gained traction among investors wary of rising inflation and debt levels. Musk’s strong advocacy for Bitcoin, along with Tesla’s considerable holdings, shows a broader trend among major investors seeking alternatives to traditional assets amid current economic uncertainties.

With the national debt on the rise and ongoing deficit projections, analysts said that the annual debt could increase by $500-$600 billion, contingent upon future US policies.