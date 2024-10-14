How Tesla's robots delivered drinks and smiles, but were 'not machines'

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, launched the newest version of the humanoid robot Optimus during the ‘We, Robot’ event in California last week. At the presentation, the robots showcased a range of skills, including serving drinks, dancing, singing birthday songs, and even playing rock-paper-scissors with guests. However, many in the audience mistakenly believed they were witnessing advanced AI-driven machines.

One attendee, Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer), shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that the robots were actually ‘operated remotely by humans’. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While sharing a video of the robot serving drinks to the people in the audience, Scoble wrote in a post on X, “Optimus make me a drink, please. This is not wholly AI. A human is remote assisting. Which means AI day next year where we will see how fast Optimus is learning.”



He explained that an engineer informed him the robots used AI for walking. He wrote, “I talked with an engineer. When it walked that is AI running Optimus. It is real impressive they brought so many out in crowds at @tesla’s event.”

In a separate video, one of the robots confirmed that it is supported by a human, indicating that it is not entirely autonomous. When a guest inquires whether it is remotely controlled, the robot responds, “Today, I am assisted by a human. I am not yet fully autonomous.”

Optimus robot to revolutionise world, says Musk

Launching several humanoid Optimus robots on Thursday, Musk said that Optimus could be priced between $20,000 to $30,000, making it potentially accessible to a broad consumer market.

“I think everyone among the eight billion people on Earth will want an Optimus buddy. Optimus robot will revolutionise the world more than ever!” Musk said.

More From This Section

During the demonstration, the robot was seen picking up a glass, placing it beneath a tap, and pouring a drink. It then turned to the individual filming and asked if they wanted a photo, striking a pose with a peace sign.