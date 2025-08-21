Musk to face lawsuit for defrauding voters over 2024 election sweepstakes

By Robert Burnson

Elon Musk must face allegations that he defrauded voters when he promised them a chance to win $1 million for signing a petition in the days before the 2024 presidential election.

A federal judge said Wednesday a woman from Arizona can proceed with her claims that she never would have signed Musk’s America PAC petition and handed over personal identifying information if she knew she had no chance of winning. She said she believed, based on statements by Musk, that the winners would be picked at random. In fact, they were carefully selected to be spokespeople for Musk’s pro-Donald Trump political action committee.

US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, didn’t rule on the merits of Jacqueline McAferty’s proposed class-action case, but found that she plausibly alleged she didn’t get “what she bargained for — a random chance to win $1 million.” The district attorney in Philadelphia sued Musk and the PAC about a week before the November election to shut down the sweepstakes as an “unlawful lottery,” but a judge denied the DA’s request to halt the contest. Musk’s representatives revealed at the time that the PAC picked registered voters from swing states to be public spokespeople for the committee, often based on their personal stories, and required them to sign employment contracts.