Nasa introduces new astronauts: 10 chosen from more than 8,000 applicants

It is the 24th astronaut class for Nasa since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959

NASA
Nasa's flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers distinguished and exceptional (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Cape Canaveral
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
Nasa introduced its newest astronauts Monday, 10 scientists, engineers and test pilots chosen from more than 8,000 applicants to help explore the moon and possibly Mars.

For the first time, there were more women than men in a Nasa astronaut class. They included a geologist who worked on Nasa's Curiosity Mars rover, a SpaceX engineer who flew on a billionaire-sponsored spaceflight that featured the world's first private spacewalk and a former SpaceX launch director.

The group will undergo two years of training before becoming eligible for spaceflight. Acting Administrator Sean Duffy said one of them could become the first person to step on Mars.

It is the 24th astronaut class for Nasa since the original Mercury Seven made their debut in 1959. The previous class was in 2021.

Only 370 people have been selected by Nasa as astronauts, making it an extraordinarily small and elite group composed mostly of men. The latest additions revealed during a ceremony at Nasa's Johnson Space Centre in Houston will join 41 active US astronauts currently serving in the corps.

Nasa's flight operations director Norm Knight said competition was stiff and called the newcomers distinguished and exceptional.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NASAAstronautsspaceInternational Space Stations

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

