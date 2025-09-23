US sanctions wife of Brazilian judge over Bolsonaro case, revokes visas

The US government has sanctioned the wife of the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who led the investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced this month to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup in the South American nation.
The Trump administration also revoked the US visa of another Brazilian official, Solicitor-General Jorge Messias, who criticised the decision on his social media channels.
The wife of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Viviane Barci de Moraes, was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act used by the United States against human rights abusers. Her husband was targeted by the same measure as he oversaw the case against Bolsonaro.
This is the latest chapter in a unilateral wave of attacks from the Trump administration against Brazil, which includes sanctions against other authorities and tariffs of 50 per cent on many of the country's exports to the US.
Local media also reported that other judges who worked with de Moraes at the Supreme Court had also lost their US visas, which they did not individually confirm. A holding company of the de Moraes family was also sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.
De Moraes said in a statement that Brazilian institutions are strong and sound and will not be affected by the attacks from the Trump administration. He added the measures against his wife attack international law, Brazil's sovereignty and the judiciary's independence.
The US State Department said de Moraes has used his position to weaponise courts, authorise arbitrary pretrial detentions, and suppress freedom of expression.
These sanctions build on a series of actions taken by the Trump administration to hold Moraes accountable for abusing his authority, creating a censorship complex, blatantly targeting political opponents, and committing serious human rights abuse, the statement said.
Bolsonaro was convicted of organising a coup to illegally remain in office following his electoral defeat to President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva in 2022. The far-right leader has not been sent to a prison while he files an appeal.
Brazil's solicitor-general Messias said he had received an unjust attack from the US government, but will continue to work with vigor and awareness." On Friday, Brazil's health minister Alexandre Padilha said he will not attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week because the US government gave him an unacceptable visa with mobility restrictions within the country.
The Lula administration protested to the United Nations after Padilha received a much-delayed US visa that limited his movement in New York to the UN headquarters and a few blocks close to his hotel. The health minister stayed in Brazil and took part of Sunday's protest in major cities against a potential amnesty bill for Bolsonaro to avoid jail.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app