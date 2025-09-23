US sanctions wife of Brazilian judge over Bolsonaro case, revokes visas

The US government has sanctioned the wife of the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who led the investigation into former President Jair Bolsonaro, who was sentenced this month to 27 years in prison for attempting a coup in the South American nation.

The Trump administration also revoked the US visa of another Brazilian official, Solicitor-General Jorge Messias, who criticised the decision on his social media channels.

The wife of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Viviane Barci de Moraes, was sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act used by the United States against human rights abusers. Her husband was targeted by the same measure as he oversaw the case against Bolsonaro.

This is the latest chapter in a unilateral wave of attacks from the Trump administration against Brazil, which includes sanctions against other authorities and tariffs of 50 per cent on many of the country's exports to the US. Local media also reported that other judges who worked with de Moraes at the Supreme Court had also lost their US visas, which they did not individually confirm. A holding company of the de Moraes family was also sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act. De Moraes said in a statement that Brazilian institutions are strong and sound and will not be affected by the attacks from the Trump administration. He added the measures against his wife attack international law, Brazil's sovereignty and the judiciary's independence.

The US State Department said de Moraes has used his position to weaponise courts, authorise arbitrary pretrial detentions, and suppress freedom of expression. These sanctions build on a series of actions taken by the Trump administration to hold Moraes accountable for abusing his authority, creating a censorship complex, blatantly targeting political opponents, and committing serious human rights abuse, the statement said. Bolsonaro was convicted of organising a coup to illegally remain in office following his electoral defeat to President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva in 2022. The far-right leader has not been sent to a prison while he files an appeal.