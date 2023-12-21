Home / World News / Nations around us reached moon, we have not risen from earth: Nawaz Sharif

Nations around us reached moon, we have not risen from earth: Nawaz Sharif

"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added

Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
ANI Asia

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has once again lauded India and said that the countries around have reached the moon but Pakistan has still 'not risen' from the earth. The former Pakistan PM was addressing PML-N cadre in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Pointing out the dire economic situation of the country, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo asserted that Pakistan is responsible for its own downfall.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Our neighbours have reached the moon but we haven't even risen from the ground so far. It can't keep going on like this," Sharif said.

"We have been responsible for our own downfall, otherwise this nation would have reached a different place," he added.

Nawaz Sharif, who is running for Prime Minister a fourth time, remarked in his address on Wednesday, "In 2013, we were facing severe load shedding of electricity, we came and ended it, ended terrorism from all over the country, restored the peace of Karachi, highways were built, CPEC came, and a new era of development and prosperity began."

As per ARY News, Nawaz Sharif, pointed out that he was ousted from power three times: in 1993, 1999 and 2017.

Sharif asked, who to blame now for the present crises in Pakistan, "We shot ourselves in our foot".

The PML-N supremo said inflation was low during his government in 2014 and a roti was available for Pakistani rupee PKR 2 in Aabpara, Islamabad, which now has reached PKR 30.

He claimed 'fake cases' were registered against him, Maryam and other PML-N leaders. Conviction in two cases was struck down by the Islamabad High Court only in three hearings.

Sharif also called for Pakistan to prioritize women's development if the nation hoped to become developed "Every nation that has developed has prioritized women in development, they have brought women forward for development. I think that women will have to be equal participants for development, women will also have to go ahead and work in the service of this country along with men."

Recently, Nawaz Sharif reiterated his call for accountability for those responsible for ousting him as the country's prime minister 2017, The News International reported.

While speaking at PML-N's parliamentary board meeting in Lahore, Nawaz asserted that he has no interest in seeking revenge but highlighted the need for those responsible for his ouster to be held accountable.

"I have no right to pardon those who are the enemy of the people," he said while calling for the conspirators' names to be brought forward, The News International reported.

Also Read

Former PM Nawaz Sharif set to return to Pakistan after 4-year exile in UK

Nawaz Sharif to reach Pakistan in chartered plane from Dubai on October 21

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pak next month to face court cases: PM Sharif

Pakistan interim govt suspends Nawaz Sharif's sentence in Al-Azizia case

Nawaz Sharif to unveil Pakistan recovery plan at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering

US Judge blocks law that would have banned carrying firearms in public

Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China: Xi Jinping warns Biden

Donald Trump asks Supreme Court to put off hearing case on immunity claim

Does Covid prefer gut now? Virus detection in wastewater prompts debate

US deepened partnership with India, boosted cooperation via Quad: Blinken

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Nawaz SharifPakistan moon missionRupee

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story