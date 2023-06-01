Home / World News / Nepal PM Pushpa urges India to resolve lingering border issues bilaterally

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Thursday urged India to bilaterally resolve the lingering border issues between the nations.

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:05 PM IST
He made these comments in a joint statement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral talks in the national capital.

"I urge PM Modi, to resolve the border issues with bilateral talks," Prachanda said.

The Nepal Prime Minister's comments were in the context of territorial disputes between the two countries over the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh tri-junction area, over which both the nations claim ownership.

He also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal.

"I have extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Modi to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him in Nepal," Prachanda said during the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

