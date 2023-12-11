Nepali soldiers employed in both Russian and Ukraine armies: PM Prachanda

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday said that Nepali citizens are not only serving in the Russian Army but reportedly also serving in the Ukrainian Army.

The Nepal government recently confirmed that six Nepalese nationals who fought for the Russian Army died in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

There are reports about over 200 Nepalese serving in the Russian Army, the Prime Minister said while interacting with pro-Maoist journalists here.

We have also learnt that Nepalese soldiers are serving in the Ukrainian Army too, he said.

We are finding out the truth in this matter, Prachanda said while inaugurating a Press Centre Nepal central office bearers' meeting.

The Press Centre Nepal is affiliated with the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist).

The Nepal government has, however, clarified that it has no policy of sending Nepalese to the Russian Army and that people in search of foreign employment have gone to join the armies of other countries.