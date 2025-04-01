'Never felt stuck': Sunita Williams on unexpected extended stay in space

In her first press conference since coming back to Earth, Sunita Lyn "Suni" Williams, one of two National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts trapped in orbit for roughly nine months, said she never felt stuck on the International Space Station (ISS).

ALSO READ | Sunita Williams on returning to Earth: 'I'll miss everything about space' "It's great being back home after being up there but we never felt stuck," said the 59-year-old astronaut on Monday who was supposed to be at the ISS for an eight-day mission with another astronaut Barry Eugene "Butch" Wilmore but ended up staying for 286 due to technical issues with their spacecraft.

Williams and Wilmore said they were surprised by all the attention and maintained that they were simply doing their duty, placing the mission above themselves and even their families.

Talking about their extended stay, the celebrity astronauts said they hold themselves partly responsible for what went wrong on their space sprint-turned-marathon and would fly on Boeing's Starliner again.

ALSO READ | Sunita Williams has 2nd-most spacewalks by a woman - Guess who's first? "I'll start and point the finger and I'll blame me. I could have asked some questions and the answers to those questions could have turned the tide," Wilmore told reporters.

"All the way up and down the chain. We all are responsible. We all own this," he said.

Also Read

Both astronauts said they would be willing to board the Starliner again. “We are going to rectify all the issues we encountered. We will fix them. We will make it work,” Wilmore said.

They expressed gratitude to all involved in the mission, including Nasa and Elon Musk-owned SpaceX as their Dragon spacecraft brought them back to Earth.