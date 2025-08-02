Home / World News / New Zealand to charge foreign tourists up to NZ$40 at popular sites

New Zealand to charge foreign tourists up to NZ$40 at popular sites

The country's pristine national parks and great walks are "truly special to New Zealanders" and foreigners should pay a fee at high traffic sites, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a speech

new zealand
New Zealand has earmarked tourism as a key avenue to generate economic growth as the nation’s recovery from a recession last year gathers pace | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Matthew Burgess
 
New Zealand will begin charging foreign tourists up to NZ$40 ($24) to visit its most popular tourist destinations such as Milford Track and Mount Cook as the government seeks ways to help spur economic growth. 
The country’s pristine national parks and great walks are “truly special to New Zealanders” and foreigners should pay a fee at high traffic sites, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a speech Saturday. The NZ$62 million in annual revenue generated will be re-invested into those locations, he said.
 
“I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free,” Luxon said. “It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between NZ$20 and NZ$40 per person.”
 
New Zealand has earmarked tourism as a key avenue to generate economic growth as the nation’s recovery from a recession last year gathers pace. The government from November will replace a costly transit visa for Chinese travelers in a bid to attract visitors. 
 
The government will initially consider introducing the fee at Cathedral Cove, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Track and Mount Cook, sites where foreigners often make up 80 per cent of visitors, Luxon said. 
 
“At the same time, there will be no charge for New Zealanders to access the conservation estate,” he said. “It’s our collective inheritance and Kiwis shouldn’t have to pay to see it.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UAE, Jordan lead Gaza aid airdrop with France, Germany, Italy, and Spain

'Let them sail': Russian lawmaker shrugs off Trump's nuclear sub threat

Epstein's ex Ghislaine Maxwell moved to a low-security Texas prison camp

Judge pauses Trump admin's push to expand fast-track deportations

Fed Governor Adriana Kugler to resign, opening spot for a Trump pick

Topics :New ZealandTourism industrytourismForeign tourist

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story