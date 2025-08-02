New Zealand to charge foreign tourists up to NZ$40 at popular sites

By Matthew Burgess

New Zealand will begin charging foreign tourists up to NZ$40 ($24) to visit its most popular tourist destinations such as Milford Track and Mount Cook as the government seeks ways to help spur economic growth.

The country’s pristine national parks and great walks are “truly special to New Zealanders” and foreigners should pay a fee at high traffic sites, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a speech Saturday. The NZ$62 million in annual revenue generated will be re-invested into those locations, he said.

“I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free,” Luxon said. “It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between NZ$20 and NZ$40 per person.”