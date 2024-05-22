Norway formally recognises Palestine as a state, says PM amid Israel war

Norway's prime minister says Norway is formally recognising Palestine as a state.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Wednesday, There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition.

Gahr Store said the Scandinavian country will recognise a Palestinian state as of May 28.

Several European Union countries have in the past weeks indicated that they plan to make the recognition, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

Norway which is not a member of the European Union but mirror its moves, has been an ardent supporter of a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

The terror has been committed by Hamas and militant groups who are not supporters of a two-state solution and the state of Israel, the Norwegian government leader said.