Home / World News / Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Korea Gas, GAIL over Myanmar link

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Korea Gas, GAIL over Myanmar link

The Norwegian central bank on Thursday excluded two oil and gas companies from its $1.4-trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, citing ethical concerns over their ties to the Myanmar military.

Norway sovereign wealth fund excludes Korea Gas, GAIL over Myanmar link

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 3:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank on Thursday excluded two oil and gas companies from its $1.4-trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, citing ethical concerns over their ties to the Myanmar military.

South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) and Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd were excluded from the fund, Norges Bank said in a statement.

The two were excluded due to "unacceptable risk that (the) companies contribute to serious violations of individuals' rights in situations of war or conflict," the fund said.

"The background is the companies' business collaboration with an organization affiliated with the military in Myanmar," Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said.

GAIL did not respond to a Reuters request for comment after market hours. Korea Gas Corp could not be immediately reached.

Norway's wealth fund operates under ethical guidelines set by parliament and excludes investments in companies that it says does not respect the guidelines.

At the end of last year, the fund held $5.5 million worth of shares in KOGAS, representing 0.21% of the outstanding shares, according to the fund's filings.

Norges Bank held $70.2 million in GAIL shares as of the same date, representing 0.92% of total shares in the company.

The Norwegian sovereign fund, formally called the Government Pension Fund Global and set up in 1996 to save petroleum revenues for future generations, owns about 1.5% of all globally listed shares.

Norges Bank holds stakes in more than 9,200 companies globally through the wealth fund.

 

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru and Victoria Klesty in Oslo)

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

PAN-Aadhaar Link: A step by step guide to link two cards before deadline

PAN-Aadhaar link: Last date to link these two cards extended to June 30

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Violence against minorities rising, says Pak Human Rights Commission

Historical relations with India, want to strengthen ties: Somalia minister

Chinese premier vows support to cash-strapped Pakistan in talks with Sharif

Jerry Springer, host of unapologetically brash talk show, dies at 79

Donald Trump 'raped, groped' ex-columnist E. Jean Carroll, court told

Topics :NorwayGAILMyanmar

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story