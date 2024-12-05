From ashes to glory: Notre-Dame to reopen after 700 mn euro restoration

On April 15, 2019, a devastating fire broke out at Notre-Dame de Paris, leading to significant damage to the medieval Catholic cathedral, particularly to its roof and spire. This event shocked not only France but also people around the world, prompting an outpouring of support for restoration efforts.

Now, five years later, standing on the banks of the Seine River in the heart of Paris, the Notre-Dame de Paris is all set to open to the public on December 7.

As the cathedral prepares to reopen to the public after almost five years, the exact cause of the devastating 2019 fire remains unknown, though investigators suspect it was accidental.

The restoration of the historic monument has cost around 700 million euros ($737 million/ Rs 62.4 billion), according to Rebuilding Notre Dame de Paris, the public body led by Jost overseeing the project. In total, 846 million euros ($891 million/ Rs 75.4 billion) was raised through donations from 340,000 donors across 150 countries, with the surplus funds allocated to the restoration of other monuments.

The restoration involved remarkable materials and craftsmanship: a 27-metre-tall oak was the tallest felled, 1,300 cubic m of stone were replaced, 8,000 organ pipes cleaned and returned, and 1,500 solid oak pews crafted — an immense effort by 2,000 skilled artisans.

With its stunning Gothic design and rich literary and historical significance, Notre Dame is one of the world’s most visited monuments. Beyond its architectural grandeur, it stands as a living symbol of the spirit of Paris.

A glimpse into the history of Notre-dame

Notre-Dame de Paris, often referred to simply as Notre-Dame, stands as one of the most significant examples of Gothic architecture in the world. Located on the Ile de la Cite in the heart of Paris, this medieval Catholic cathedral has witnessed nearly nine centuries of history, making it a symbol of both religious devotion and cultural heritage.

Construction and early years (1163-1345)

The construction of Notre-Dame began in 1163 under the guidance of Bishop Maurice de Sully. This project aimed to replace an earlier church dedicated to Saint Stephen, reflecting Paris's growing importance as a centre of power and faith. The cathedral was designed to accommodate a larger congregation and to symbolise the authority of the Church in medieval France.

The architectural style employed was innovative for its time, marking a departure from Romanesque designs. The use of flying buttresses allowed for taller structures and large stained glass windows, filling the interior with light — a hallmark of Gothic architecture. The building was largely completed by 1250, although it continued to evolve over the next several centuries.

Modifications (14th-19th century)

Throughout its history, Notre-Dame has undergone numerous modifications. The 14th century saw the addition of chapels and decorative elements that enhanced its grandeur. Significant events have taken place within its walls, including royal ceremonies such as the coronation of Napoleon Bonaparte in 1804 and the beatification of Joan of Arc in 1909.

The French Revolution in the late 18th century brought about considerable damage to the cathedral. Many religious images were destroyed or defaced as it was repurposed into a ‘Temple of Reason’. It wasn't until Victor Hugo’s novel ‘Notre-Dame de Paris’ (1831) that public interest in restoring the cathedral surged. This led to a major restoration project between 1844 and 1864, overseen by architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc, who added features like the spire that collapsed during the fire in 2019.

Notre-Dame: Architectural features

Notre-Dame is renowned for its stunning architectural features:

>Gothic elements: The cathedral showcases classic Gothic elements such as ribbed vaults, flying buttresses, and pointed arches. These innovations allowed for greater height and light within the structure.

>Rose windows: The three magnificent rose windows are masterpieces of medieval stained glass art, depicting biblical scenes and saints.

>Sculptural decoration: The facade is decorated with hundreds of statues that narrate biblical stories and reflect medieval artistry.

>Pipe organs: Home to three pipe organs, one of which is historic, Notre-Dame's musical heritage adds to its cultural significance.

Legacy and cultural impact

Notre-Dame de Paris is more than an architectural masterpiece; it stands as a profound symbol of French culture and identity. Attracting around 14 million visitors annually before the fire, it remains one of France’s most visited monuments.

The cathedral has inspired countless works of art, literature, and music. Victor Hugo’s ‘The Hunchback of Notre-Dame’ not only regenerated interest in Gothic architecture but also established the cathedral as a central character within literary narratives. Its appearances in films, including Disney’s animated adaptation, have further solidified its status as an iconic landmark.