Devendra Fadnavis returns as Maha CM with Shinde, Ajit Pawar as deputies

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday took the oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time, marking his return to the top post after five years. The swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan was a star-studded event, with several dignitaries from politics and the entertainment industry in attendance. Along with Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers. Shinde, who served as the chief minister in the previous term of the Mahayuti government, agreed to be Fadnavis' deputy after long deliberations with his allies and party members.

Eknath Shinde agrees to be deputy CM

This fresh term for Fadnavis follows two weeks of intense power-sharing talks within the Mahayuti alliance after it secured a decisive majority in the state election. The BJP alone bagged 132 seats, solidifying its dominant role in the alliance.

Eknath Shinde, under whose stewardship the Mahayuti won the election, was reportedly reluctant to let go of the chief minister's post. Over the past two days, Fadnavis held multiple rounds of discussions with Shinde to iron out the differences.

Shinde had initially resisted confirming his cabinet position, reportedly dissatisfied with the BJP's refusal to concede the coveted home portfolio and the Assembly Speaker position for a Shiv Sena legislator. On Wednesday, Shinde accompanied Fadnavis to Raj Bhavan but remained non-committal about his decision. “I am yet to make up my mind about joining the government,” he had told reporters at the time.

On Thursday morning, senior Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant revealed that MLAs had expressed their solidarity with Shinde, even threatening to forgo their ministerial aspirations if their leader stayed out of the government.

ALSO READ: Return of Devendra Fadnavis: A tale of tact & strategies in Maha politics Shortly after this revelation, senior BJP leader Girish Mahajan visited Shinde at his residence, signalling a final push towards resolving the deadlock. Hours later, Samant announced that Shinde had agreed to take the oath.

Star-studded ceremony at Azad Maidan

The ceremony at Azad Maidan, a site known for its political and historical significance, was nothing short of a spectacle. Over 42,000 people gathered to witness Fadnavis take the oath. Among the distinguished guests were Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mukesh Ambani. Alongside PM Modi, several Union ministers, state chief ministers, and deputy chief ministers also attended the event.

ALSO READ: Teacher remembers 'back bencher' Fadnavis as kind, polite, helpful student Special arrangements were made to accommodate over 40,000 BJP supporters, while a separate section reserved seating for 2,000 VVIPs, including religious leaders and other dignitaries. Security was tight, with over 4,000 police personnel ensuring the safety of attendees.

Fadnavis’ political journey: A third term as CM

This marks Fadnavis' third term as the chief minister of Maharashtra. His political career in the state has seen dramatic twists and turns. Fadnavis first assumed the role in 2014, heading a BJP-Shiv Sena coalition government until 2019. However, following the 2019 state elections, a bitter split between the BJP and Shiv Sena over the CM post led to a brief power-sharing agreement where Fadnavis was sworn in again, this time with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. Unfortunately, this government lasted only 72 hours due to Pawar’s inability to secure sufficient support from the NCP’s MLAs.