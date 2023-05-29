Home / World News / Nvidia Corp plans to build Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer

Nvidia Corp plans to build Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer

The system, called Israel-1, is expected to deliver performance of up to eight exaflops of AI computing to make it one of the world's fastest AI supercomputers

Reuters
Nvidia Corp plans to build Israel's most powerful AI supercomputer

Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Nvidia Corp said on Monday it was building Israel’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer to meet soaring customer demand for AI applications.
 
Nvidia, the world’s most valuable listed chip company, said the cloud-based system would cost hundreds of millions of dollars and be partly operational by the end of 2023. Gilad Shainer, a senior vice president at Nvidia, said Nvidia worked with 800 startups in Israel and tens of thousands of software engineers.
 
The system, called Israel-1, is expected to deliver performance of up to eight exaflops of AI computing to make it one of the world's fastest AI supercomputers. One exaflop has the ability to perform 1 quintillion — or 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 — calculations per second.
 

Topics :Artificial intelligenceNvidia

First Published: May 29 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

