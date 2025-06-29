Home / World News / Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

More than $500 million of the share sales took place this month as the California-based chips designer's share price climbed to an all-time high, the report said

Nvidia
Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:58 AM IST
Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity as executives capitalize on surging investor interest in artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. 
Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, started selling shares this week for the first time since September, the SEC filing showed.
Nvidia's stock hit a record on Wednesday, and the chipmaker reclaimed the crown as the world's most valuable company after an analyst said the chipmaker was set to ride a "Golden Wave" of artificial intelligence. 
Its latest gains reflect the US stock market's return to the "AI trade" that fueled massive gains in chip stocks and related technology companies in recent years on optimism about the emerging technology. 
Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 
Nvidia's shares have rebounded over 60 per cent from their closing low on April 4, when Wall Street was reeling from President Donald Trump's global tariff announcements. US stocks, including Nvidia, have recovered on expectations the White House will reach trade deals to soften the tariffs.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

