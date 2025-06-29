Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion in stock amid market surge: Report

Nvidia insiders sold over $1 billion worth of company stock in the past year, with a notable uptick in recent trading activity as executives capitalize on surging investor interest in artificial intelligence, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

More than $500 million of the share sales took place this month as the California-based chips designer's share price climbed to an all-time high, the report said.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, started selling shares this week for the first time since September, the SEC filing showed.

ALSO READ: Nvidia nears $4 trillion valuation, reclaims spot as most valuable firm Nvidia's stock hit a record on Wednesday, and the chipmaker reclaimed the crown as the world's most valuable company after an analyst said the chipmaker was set to ride a "Golden Wave" of artificial intelligence.