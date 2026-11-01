Opec+ agrees in principle to keep oil output targets steady in Dec

Opec+ oil-producing countries have agreed in principle to keep their December oil output targets steady at a meeting on Sunday, three people ‌with knowledge of the matter told ​Reuters, in line with ​expectations that further output policy adjustments won't occur until next year.

Sunday's ​online meeting of seven core Opec+ members - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, Kazakhstan and Oman - comes as Gulf members have been boosting exports that have been disrupted for months ​by the Iran war. Most, however, are still pumping well ‌below their output targets.

All three people declined to be ​identified.

Opec+ comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.