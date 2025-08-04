Home / World News / Opec+ countries to boost oil production by 547,000 barrels per day

The group met virtually on Sunday and announced that eight of its member countries would increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day in September

OPEC
The move follows an Opec+ decision in July to boost production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. (Bloomberg)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
A group of countries that are part of the Opec+ alliance of oil-exporting countries has agreed to boost oil production, a move some believe could lower oil and gasoline prices, citing a steady global economic outlook and low oil inventories.

The countries boosting output, including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman, had been participating in voluntary production cuts, initially made in November 2023, which were scheduled to be phased out by September 2026.

The announcement means the voluntary production cuts will end ahead of schedule. The move follows an Opec+ decision in July to boost production by 548,000 barrels per day in August. Opec said the production adjustments may be paused or reversed as market conditions evolve.

When production increases, oil and gasoline prices may fall. But Brent crude oil, which is considered a global benchmark, has been trading near $70 per barrel, which could be due to a potential loss of Russian oil on the market and a large rise in crude inventories in China, according to research firm Clearview Energy Partners.

President Trump has not obviously relented from his threat to sanction Russian energy if the Kremlin does not reach a peace deal with Ukraine as of August 7, potentially via secondary tariffs on buyers, Clearview Energy Partners said in an analyst note Sunday.

The eight countries will meet again on September 7, Opec said in a news release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :OPECOil productionCrude Oil PriceSaudi ArabiaRussia

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

