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OpenAI's agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May: Wikipedia

Wikimedia said heavy traffic from OpenAI's rogue agents may have contributed to a partial outage of its Wikidata Query Service and led to unauthorized and potentially malicious edits

Wikipedia
Wikimedia said its Etherpad ‌note-taking tool was also hit by malicious activity from OpenAI's ​agents
Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates online encyclopedia Wikipedia, said heavy traffic from OpenAI's rogue agents was possibly tied to a disruption that its data service experienced in May.
 
In a ‌blog post on Monday, ​Wikimedia said it ​could confirm "that we have discovered some activity by ​these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms," including a May incident that resulted in a "partial outage" of its Wikidata Query Service.
 
Wikimedia said the disruption seemed ​to have been triggered as the agents visited millions ‌of pages and made hundreds of thousands of data ​queries.
 
Wikimedia also said the OpenAI agents made unauthorized edits to Wikimedia wiki sites, including "potentially malicious edits" to a citation ‌tool, which the ​foundation said were likely intended ‌to hijack it.
 
Wikimedia said its Etherpad ‌note-taking tool was also hit by malicious activity from OpenAI's ​agents.
 
OpenAI said in a statement that it appreciated Wikimedia's "detailed findings" and was ​working with the organization to analyze the activity. "We'll continue to share relevant information as that ‌work progresses," OpenAI spokesperson Drew Pusateri said.
 
OpenAI has ‌been scrambling to get its arms around the full scope of its rogue agent activity, Reuters has previously reported.  
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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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