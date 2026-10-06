The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates online encyclopedia Wikipedia, said heavy traffic from OpenAI's rogue agents was possibly tied to a disruption that its data service experienced in May.

In a ‌blog post on Monday, ​Wikimedia said it ​could confirm "that we have discovered some activity by ​these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms," including a May incident that resulted in a "partial outage" of its Wikidata Query Service.

Wikimedia said the disruption seemed ​to have been triggered as the agents visited millions ‌of pages and made hundreds of thousands of data ​queries.

Wikimedia also said the OpenAI agents made unauthorized edits to Wikimedia wiki sites, including "potentially malicious edits" to a citation ‌tool, which the ​foundation said were likely intended ‌to hijack it.