Over 100 people killed in Nigeria amid rising ethnic, religious tensions

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu earlier this month ordered an investigation into a military drone strike that claimed the lives of 85 civilians gathered for a religious celebration

After the latest attacks, Amnesty International criticised the Nigerian authorities | Photo: Unsplash.com
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 7:09 AM IST
In a string of attacks, armed groups targeted towns across central Nigeria, killing over 100 people, marking another tragic episode in a region plagued by persistent religious and ethnic tensions, Al Jazeera reported.

Local officials revealed on Monday that the toll from the weekend attacks by armed groups, often referred to as "bandits," has surged to 113, a stark increase from the government's initial count of 16.

"Proactive measures will be taken by the government to curb ongoing attacks against innocent civilians," said Gyang Bere, a spokesperson for Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Plateau is among the states comprising the ethnically and religiously diverse Middle Belt in Nigeria, where climate change and expanding agriculture have strained communities, escalating tensions between Muslim herders and Christian farmers. The result has been a surge in cases of inter-communal violence, claiming hundreds of lives in recent years.

After the latest attacks, Amnesty International criticised the Nigerian authorities, stating that they "have been failing to end frequent deadly attacks on rural communities of Plateau state."

The region continues to grapple with conflict in the northern and central areas, where armed groups operate, and government forces face allegations of committing abuses, according to Al Jazeera.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu earlier this month ordered an investigation into a military drone strike that claimed the lives of 85 civilians gathered for a religious celebration.

Tinubu expressed regret over what he termed a "bombing mishap."

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani clarified that the civilians were mistakenly killed by a drone targeting "terrorists and bandits" during the operation, Al Jazeera reported.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 7:09 AM IST

