Home / World News / Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

Pakistan expects finalisation of staff-level agreement with IMF soon

The finalisation is subject to consensus on the external account and verified flood-related losses, as well as their fiscal adjustment across central and provincial accounts

pakistan Flag
Officials said the IMF mission warned that timely corrective measures, including tariff adjustments, would be crucial for sustainability (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Pakistani officials are hopeful for the finalisation of a staff-level agreement (SLA) with the IMF during Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb's upcoming visit to the US, according to a media report on Friday.

The finalisation is subject to consensus on the external account and verified flood-related losses, as well as their fiscal adjustment across central and provincial accounts, the Dawn newspaper reported.

These issues are expected to be finalised during the upcoming IMF-World Bank annual meetings, where the Pakistani delegation, led by the finance minister and including the SBP governor and FBR chairman, will depart this weekend.

Official sources confirmed to the paper that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had shared the draft Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) with the authorities before a visiting mission left Pakistan after two weeks of engagements.

The IMF team visited Karachi and Islamabad from September 24 to October 8 to discuss the second review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

We were at the cusp of finalising the SLA, but two crucial tables that form part of the MEFP required further adjustments, an official said, hoping that the latest data on foreign remittances had strengthened Pakistan's stance about the external account.

He said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would hold its cautious monetary policy stance for now in light of the rebounding inflation. Moreover, the flood-related losses still need to be finalised and verified.

Officials said the IMF mission warned that timely corrective measures, including tariff adjustments, would be crucial for sustainability.

Therefore, the government will have to ensure the timely disbursement of committed subsidies, including the payment of pending bills by the provinces where consumer bills were waived or relaxed in flood-affected districts.

The provinces, with adjustments against flood losses, must also deliver their cash surplus targets. The government will maintain a tight fiscal policy, particularly regarding the disbursement of development funds, while development projects in flood-affected regions will remain on hold.

In an end-of-mission statement on Thursday, the IMF said that significant progress had been made towards finalising the SLA on the second review under the 37-month EFF and the first review of the 28-month RSF.

Pakistan anticipates receiving around USD 1.2 billion as a combined tranche from the two IMF facilities next month, subject to board approval, based on the expected SLA outcome from policy-level discussions next week.

Programme implementation remains strong, broadly aligned with the authorities' commitments, the IMF noted.

The team added that significant progress was made in several key areas.

The IMF team and the authorities will continue policy discussions with a view to settling any outstanding issues, it said, adding that the team expressed sympathy for those affected by the recent floods.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

1 killed as 7.4 magnitude quake hits Philippines, triggers tsunami alerts

Ferrari's shift towards electric supercars gets off to rocky start

US Senate unanimously endorses repeal of 2002 Iraq war resolution

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced today: Will Donald Trump get it?

Obama got Nobel for doing nothing, says Donald Trump amid peace push

Topics :Pakistan Pakistan governmentIMFInternational Monetary Fund

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story