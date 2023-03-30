Pak's Senate adopts bill to curtail powers of Chief Justice amid protest

Pakistan's Parliament on Thursday passed a bill to curb the powers of the chief justice of the Supreme Court regarding suo motu cases and the constitution of benches, in a significant move to rein in the top judiciary amid criticism by the Opposition.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced 'The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' on Thursday in the Senate, a day after it was passed by the National Assembly - the lower house of the parliament.

There were 60 votes in favour of the bill and 19 against it. The bill will now be presented to President Arif Alvi for his assent. If the president does not give his approval within 10 days, it will be deemed to have been given.