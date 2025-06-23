Pak to hold National Security Committee meeting after US strikes on Iran

The Pakistan government will hold an emergency meeting of its top security body on Monday to discuss the regional situation after the US airstrikes on Iran's three nuclear facilities.
The National Security Committee (NSC) is the highest forum for security deliberations in the country, and its meeting is chaired by the Prime Minister.
The country's top civil and military leadership, including Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, are part of the committee.
Sources in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) told the Dawn newspaper that the NSC meeting will be held on Monday evening.
Munir, who recently returned from a trip to the US, will brief the committee on the details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump.
The US strikes on Iran's three nuclear sites - Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz - came a day after Pakistan's announcement to recommend Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.
Pakistan condemned the US strikes in Iran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering solidarity with the people and government of Iran and expressed condolences on the loss of lives.
