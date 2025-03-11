Passenger train in Pakistan 'hijacked' by Baloch separatists, many injured

A passenger train in Pakistan was attacked in the restive Balochistan province while travelling from Quetta to Peshawar on Tuesday. While the local government acknowledged the attack on the Jaffar Express, a Baloch separatist group claimed that it had hijacked the train and taken 120 passengers hostage.

According to Samaa TV, the attack happened on the border of Sibi and Bolan. Armed assailants ambushed the train, which left the train driver seriously wounded and several passengers injured.

While the security operations continue, local hospitals have been placed on high alert to provide urgent medical care to the injured.

Balochistan govt responds

Meanwhile, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that the attack occurred in a remote, mountainous area, complicating rescue and security efforts.

"An emergency has been imposed at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to assist the injured," Rind stated.

"The government has directed emergency measures, and all agencies are actively responding. We urge the public to stay calm and refrain from spreading unverified information," he added.

Also Read

In response, the Railways Department has deployed a relief train, while additional security forces are en route to the scene.

Separatist group claims responsibility

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has claimed responsibility for the hijacking, stating that they have taken 120 passengers hostage and killed six military personnel. The group has also issued a warning, threatening to execute all hostages if military action is taken against them.

In an official statement, the BLA described the attack as a "meticulously planned operation" in Mashkaf, Dhadar, Bolan.

"Our freedom fighters have blown up the railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to stop. The fighters swiftly took control of the train, holding all passengers hostage," the statement read.

"If the occupying forces attempt any military action, the consequences will be severe. Hundreds of hostages will be executed, and the responsibility for this bloodshed will rest solely with the occupying forces," the BLA warned.

Balochistan remains restive due to historical grievances, economic marginalisation, and human rights concerns. Many Baloch resent Pakistan’s incorporation of the region in 1948, feeling politically sidelined. Despite rich natural resources, the province suffers from poverty, while locals see little benefit.

Separatist groups like the BLA, with alleged support from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), demand greater autonomy or independence, often targeting security forces.