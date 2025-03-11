India secures repatriation of 283 nationals from Myanmar lured by fake jobs

The Indian embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, in coordination with local authorities, secured the repatriation of 283 Indian nationals by an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Mae Sot in Thailand.

These nationals were made to indulge in cybercrime and engage in other fraudulent activities in scam centres operating in regions along the Myanmar-Thailand border, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"The Government of India has been making sustained efforts to secure the release and repatriation of Indian nationals lured to various southeast Asian countries, including Myanmar, with fake job offers," it added.

The Government of India further reiterated its caution, circulated earlier from time to time through advisories and social media posts regarding such rackets.

Indian nationals have been again advised to verify credentials of foreign employers through Missions abroad and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer, the MEA stated.

Earlier in December, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar announced the release of six Indian nationals trapped at job scam compounds in Myanmar's Myawaddy.

According to the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, the six victims reached the local police station in Myawaddy for deportation to India. A total of 101 Indians have been repatriated to India since July 2024, the embassy said on X.

"6 more Indian nationals trapped at scam compounds in Myawaddy reached the local police station, for further deportation to India, yesterday. 101 Indians repatriated to India since July 2024. We reiterate our advice against job offers in the area without consulting Missions," the Indian Embassy in Myanmar said on X.