'Pakistan has a past' admits Bilawal Bhutto, marked by waves of extremism

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan has suffered due to its past links with terrorist groups, but the country has now learnt from its mistakes and taken steps to fix them.

In an interview with Sky News on Thursday, Bilawal said, “It is not a secret that Pakistan has a past... As a result, we have suffered, Pakistan has suffered. We have gone through wave after wave of extremism. But as a result of what we suffered, we also learned our lessons. We have gone through internal reforms to address this problem.”

His remarks came shortly after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also admitted that the country had supported terror groups in the past. Asif said this in a separate interview with Hakim, where he stated, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades... and the West, including Britain... That was a mistake, and we suffered for that...”

Bilawal echoed this sentiment, saying, “As far as Pakistan’s history is concerned, it is history and it is not something that we are partaking in today. It is true that it is an unfortunate part of our history.”

Speaking at a rally in Mirpur Khas the same day, Bilawal also touched on the country’s tense relations with India. He said, Pakistan wanted peace but would not stay silent if provoked.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, and Islam is a peaceful religion. We do not want war, but if someone attacks our Sindhu, then they should be ready for war. We don't beat the drums of war, but if provoked, the roar of a united Pakistan will be deafening,” he said to supporters.

India’s concerns on terror funding by Pak

For decades, India has been strongly criticising Pakistan at the United Nations and other platforms for its terror funding programmes.

India also recently slammed Pakistan after Asif openly admitted the country’s past involvement in supporting and funding terrorist groups.

“The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitting to and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training and funding terror organisations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. The world can no longer turn a blind eye,” said Ambassador Yojna Pate, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

She described India as a “victim of cross-border terrorism”, pointing to Pakistan’s role in creating regional instability. The sharp comment comes amid rising tensions following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.