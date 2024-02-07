Pakistan elections amid political, economic turmoil tomorrow: Details here

Pakistan Elections 2024: Who are the major contenders for prime minister?
But what about Imran Khan? Imran Khan, one of the most popular political leaders in the country, served as Pakistan's previous PM. However, he will not contest the elections owing to the ban imposed by the Election Commission.
So, who is running Pakistan currently? After Khan's ouster last year, Nawaz Sharif's brother Shahbaz was chosen as Pakistan's PM. This coalition government was formed by PML(N) and PPP coming together. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari served as the foreign minister in this government. Sharif stepped down in August as his government was set to complete its tenure in September.
But why were the elections delayed? The elections were delayed by several months as the country was redrawing its constituency boundaries. The election commission had said it would finalise the new constituencies by December 14, 2023.
Later, the EC said the redrawing would be completed by January 29. The Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the EC to meet President Arif Alvi and decide the date of the elections.
In court, EC said that the 2024 Pakistan elections would take place on February 11. Hours later, President Alvi announced that the polling would occur on February 8.
Also Read: From jail, Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote
