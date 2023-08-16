Home / World News / Pakistan hikes petrol, diesel prices for a second time in a month

The price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees ($0.9991) per litre effective Aug. 16, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter

High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 rupees | Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan announced a further increase in petrol and high speed diesel prices on Tuesday, the finance ministry said in a statement, the second hike in a month.
 
The price of petrol would be raised by 17.50 Pakistani rupees to 290.45 rupees ($0.9991) per litre effective Aug. 16, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
 
High speed diesel will now cost 293.40 rupees ($1.01) per litre after an increase of 20 rupees.
 
Earlier this month, the country increased petrol and diesel prices to meet fiscal objectives laid down in a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), compounding sky-high inflation.
 



