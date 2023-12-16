Home / World News / Pakistan interim interior minister Bugti resigns, likely to join PML-N

Pakistan interim interior minister Bugti resigns, likely to join PML-N

The report stated that Bugti tendered his resignation as interim interior minister on December 13 and PM Kakar accepted it on Friday

Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar accepted the resignation of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, as the latter is expected to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), ARY News reported on Friday.

The report stated that Bugti tendered his resignation as interim interior minister on December 13 and PM Kakar accepted it on Friday.

Bugti stepped down as minister after deciding to switch over to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Further, according to ARY News, more resignations from the incumbent caretaker cabinet are possible to become eligible for the forthcoming election, scheduled for February 8, next year.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan halted the Lahore High Court (LHC) order setting aside the appointment of ROs and DROs from bureaucracy and directed the electoral watchdog to issue the election schedule.

The Pakistan Supreme Court also issued a contempt of court notice to Barrister Umair Niazi, who filed the petition on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seeking the appointment of ROs and DROs from the judiciary, not the executive.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the national poll panel issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act.

The notification stated that in light of the Supreme Court's order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday night issued the election schedule for the general polls set to take place on February 8, 2024, Dawn reported.

The polling process will begin on December 19, when the returning officer (RO) will issue a public notice, while the ECP will also resume training for the ROs and district returning officers (DROs).

