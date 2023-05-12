Home / World News / Pakistan PM slams Opposition for pushing country towards 'destruction'

Pakistan PM slams Opposition for pushing country towards 'destruction'

Describing former premier Imran and his party as "liars", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the Opposition for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction"

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan PM slams Opposition for pushing country towards 'destruction'

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Describing former premier Imran Khan and his party as "liars", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the Opposition for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction".

Addressing the federal Cabinet on a day when Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in a corruption case, Sharif questioned the courts' silence over the jailing of leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party during Khan's tenure.

Did they [the courts] ever take notice when we were being sent to jail? he asked.

Also Read

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Why are the police trying to arrest Imran Khan? All that you need to know

Toshakhana case: What's behind the arrest drama at Imran Khan's residence

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Data leak: Around 2 mn vehicles in Japan were at risk in decade-long breach

European shares rise after Asia drops over US banks, China growth worries

UK economy grows sluggishly in Q1 as inflation curbs consumers spending

Islamabad HC grants two-week bail to Ex- PM Imran in corruption case

US wants to 'move beyond' spy balloon: Jake Sullivan to Chinese diplomat

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 12 2023 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story