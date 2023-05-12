Pakistan PM slams Opposition for pushing country towards 'destruction'

Describing former premier Imran Khan and his party as "liars", Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday slammed the Opposition for pushing the cash-strapped country towards "destruction".

Addressing the federal Cabinet on a day when Khan appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking bail in a corruption case, Sharif questioned the courts' silence over the jailing of leaders of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party during Khan's tenure.

Did they [the courts] ever take notice when we were being sent to jail? he asked.