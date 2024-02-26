Palestinian PM submits govt's resignation in a bid to usher reforms

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to US-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation, tendered Monday.

But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.

The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.