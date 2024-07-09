Parkinson's expert's White House visits: The story behind the meetings

A prominent neurologist specialising in Parkinson’s disease from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center made multiple visits to the White House over the past year, raising questions and intrigue.

According to official visitor logs, Kevin Cannard, who has a long history of supporting the White House Medical Unit, visited the residence eight times between July 2023 and March 2024. At least one of these visits involved a meeting with President Biden's physician, reported The New York Times.

Cannard, an expert in movement disorders, recently published a paper on Parkinson’s disease. His LinkedIn profile notes over 12 years of support to the White House Medical Unit, while his Doximity biography lists him as a consultant from 2012 to 2022, spanning the administrations of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

The purpose of Cannard’s recent visits remains unclear, with no confirmation whether they pertain specifically to President Biden or involve unrelated matters. The White House’s voluntary disclosure policy means visits beyond March 2024 have not yet been documented.

Historical context and recent visits



During the Obama administration, records show Cannard made multiple visits, especially during the years Biden served as Vice President. Visitor logs from 2012 to 2016 indicate frequent consultations, though records from the Trump era are unavailable due to a policy change.

Cannard has yet to comment on the nature of his visits. Meanwhile, the White House also refrained from providing specifics.

On the other hand, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, emphasised that various specialists from Walter Reed regularly visit to treat military personnel on the grounds.

Speculations and statements



Bates confirmed that President Biden undergoes a neurological examination once a year as part of his comprehensive physical checkup, with no signs of Parkinson’s detected thus far.

He said the President’s physical assessments have shown no evidence of Parkinson’s, stroke, or other central neurological disorders. However, questions about Biden’s health intensified following a debate with Trump, where his performance drew scrutiny.

Meeting records and reactions



Visitor logs revealed a notable meeting on January 17 between Cannard, Kevin O’Connor (the White House physician), John Atwood (a Walter Reed cardiologist), and another individual. This meeting preceded Biden’s annual physical on February 28. O’Connor’s six-page report post-examination confirmed no neurological concerns, although it did not detail cognitive assessments typically recommended for older adults.

Recent media reports have highlighted these frequent visits, sparking speculation about the President’s health. Observations by neurologists not personally examining Biden have noted potential Parkinson’s symptoms like hypophonic speech and a shuffling gait. Still, they stressed the need for direct examination for a conclusive diagnosis.

In media interactions, Biden has dismissed the need for an independent neurological exam, stating that the rigours of his presidential duties effectively serve as continuous cognitive testing.

In a telephone interview with ‘Morning Joe’ on MSNBC, Biden reiterated that his confusion and halting performance during the debate were an anomaly, attributed partly to an infection or minor ailment, rather than indicating a more serious medical condition.

“If there was something that was wrong that night, it’s not like it comes and that’s one night and it goes away,” he said.

“That’s why I’ve been out. I’ve been testing myself, testing everywhere I go. Going out and making the case. The night of that debate, I went out. I was out until 2 o’clock in the morning that very night. That very night. It drives me nuts, people talking about this,” Biden had said.