Peace still possible in conflicts in Middle East, Ukraine: Biden in UN

Biden came to office promising to rejuvenate US relations around the world and to extract the US from forever wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that consumed American foreign policy over the last 20 years

Joe Biden, US President | (Photo: shutterstock)
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 9:53 PM IST
President Joe Biden declared the US must not retreat from the world, as he delivered his final address to the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday as Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon edged toward all-out war and Israel's bloody operation against Hamas in Gaza neared the one-year mark.

Biden used his wide-ranging address to speak to a need to end the Middle East conflict and the 17-month-old civil war in Sudan and to highlight US and Western allies' support for Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

His appearance before the international body also offered Biden one of his last high-profile opportunities as president to make the case to keep up robust support for Ukraine, which could be in doubt if former President Donald Trump, who has scoffed at the cost of the war, defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in November. Still, Biden insisted that despite global conflicts, he remains hopeful for the future.

I've seen a remarkable sweep of history," Biden said. I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair but I do not.

We are stronger than we think when world acts together, he added.

Biden came to office promising to rejuvenate US relations around the world and to extract the US from forever wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that consumed American foreign policy over the last 20 years.


Topics :Joe BidenUnited NationsMiddle EastRussia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 9:53 PM IST

