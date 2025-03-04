Philippines to probe donations from Chinese nationals accused of espionage

The Philippine government has announced plans to scrutinise donations made by civic organisations linked to Chinese nationals facing espionage charges, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday. Authorities are investigating whether the contributions – comprising cash and vehicles – were offered in good faith or served as a cover for foreign influence operations.

Four individuals were arrested in January for allegedly conducting surveillance on Philippine naval forces in the South China Sea. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported that they used drones to collect intelligence on military sites, with images and maps of sensitive locations discovered on their mobile phones. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

In addition to their suspected espionage activities, the four detainees reportedly led organisations affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) foreign influence network. These groups made financial and material donations to local officials and law enforcement agencies in the Philippines. Contributions included a 500,000-peso (£6,700) ‘poverty alleviation bursary’ to the mayor of Tarlac City in Philippines, 10 motorbikes for Manila’s police force, and 10 patrol vehicles for Tarlac’s law enforcement.

South China Sea dispute

The controversy comes amid escalating tensions between the Philippines and China, particularly over maritime disputes in the South China Sea. A series of arrests, including at least six suspected Chinese spies, have further strained diplomatic relations.

At present, the Philippines does not have a dedicated law addressing foreign interference, but officials are drafting legislation to tackle the issue. Current regulations allow government agencies to accept donations, though contributions from foreign entities require presidential approval.

China’s Foreign Ministry has distanced itself from the controversy, asserting that Beijing requires its citizens abroad to respect local laws. The ministry also maintained that the civic groups involved in the donations were privately established and had no official ties to the Chinese government.

[With inputs from Reuters]