Pixxel, Dhruva Space launch satellites on SpaceX Falcon-9 from California

Two start-ups Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space launched satellites successfully onboard SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket on Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The launch of three Firefly satellites of Pixxel marked the completion of the first phase of the start-up's constellation of six hyperspectral satellites that would have a closer and clearer look at the Earth.

"All 3 Fireflies successfully deployed," Awais Ahmed, founder and CEO of Bengaluru-based Pixxel Space said in a post on X. Pixxel had launched three Firefly satellites in January this year.

Hyderabad-based Dhruva Space is also launching its first commercial LEAP-01 satellite carrying payloads from Australia-based Akula Tech and Esper Satellites.

LEAP-01 is the first hosted payload mission carried out by DhruvaSpace for two Australian firms. "Our earlier launches showed what was possible; this one shows what's next. Expanding to six Fireflies will transform hyperspectral imaging from isolated snapshots into a continuous planetary memory," Ahmed said. He said with six Fireflies in orbit, the planet itself becomes a living laboratory. "What was once invisible is now measurable, and what is measurable can finally be changed. For a better world for all to come," Ahmed said. The Bengaluru-based start-up is now focussing on its next mission to launch a constellation of Honeybee satellites to scan the Earth using the short wave infrared (SWIR) band.