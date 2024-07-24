Plane with 19 onboard crashes in Kathmandu, only pilot survives: Updates

The airport was seen enveloped in thick billows of smoke, the media report said. It cited eyewitnesses to report that the plane met with the accident while taking off from the southern end of the runway (Koteshwor side), when it “suddenly flipped with the wing tip hitting the ground.”
The fire in the aircraft has been doused now. A team is at the site conducting further search and rescue efforts.
The details of the passengers onboard the plane are not immediately known. Reuters reported that the 17 passengers on board were technicians, employed with the airlines and were being flown to Pokhara city for maintenance checks.
An official said that the aircraft crashed into a field east of the runway.
In January 2023, a flight owned by Yeti Airlines had crashed right before landing in Pokhara, killing 74 people.