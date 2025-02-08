Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PlayStation network outage affects thousands of gamers, Sony informs on 'X'

Downdetector data showed users of popular titles such as Call of Duty and Fortnite began reporting outages since Friday. At one stage the number of PlayStation incident reports reached over 14,000

Image: The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
By Simon Lee 
  Sony Group Corp on Saturday said that it is working to resolve an issue with its PlayStation Network that has left thousands of players around the world not able to sign on or stream games for most of the day. 
“We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN,” Sony said in a statement on its social-media account X (formerly known as Twitter).  “You might have difficulty signing in or creating an account for PlayStation Network. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” said the company in an update on the its service status website.
According to the service status website, the affected platforms are- Other, PS Vita, PS3, PS4, PS5, Web.  Downdetector data showed users of popular titles such as Call of Duty and Fortnite began reporting outages since Friday. At one stage the number of PlayStation incident reports reached over 14,000. 
 
First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

