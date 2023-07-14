Home / World News / PM meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair; discusses skill development for artisans

PM meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair; discusses skill development for artisans

After her meeting, Nair said the prime minister was very keen to support other women and girls in businesses

Press Trust of India Paris
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Global CEO of French luxury group Chanel Leena Nair and discussed ways to enhance skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular.

Modi was here to attend the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It's always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular," the prime minister tweeted.

After her meeting, Nair said the prime minister was very keen to support other women and girls in businesses.

"Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is investment hub for everyone," she said.

The Modi-government has taken several steps to boost the sale of Khadi products.

He also met Aerospace Engineer and Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

"When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet's name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro," the prime minister tweeted.

Congratulating India on launching Chandrayan 3, Pesquet said that space is used in navigation systems, disaster relief, for urban planning and the prime minister is focused on these things.

"India is on the right track. He is taking good decisions. He is using space for his people. It's very difficult to send people into space. India is doing that at incredible speed," Pesquet added.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

Also Read

11-year-old Kerala girl develops unique eye scanning app that uses AI

Achani Ravi, producer of classic Malayalam movies, dies at 90: Report

Chandrayaan-3 should succeed in all respects: ex-Isro cheif Madhavan Nair

Preparation for Paris Olympics will start with UTT season 4: Sharath Kamal

The Paris Club: Here is all you need to know about the group of creditors

Pakistan PM launches $3.5 bn Chinese-designed nuclear energy project

62 of 111 lunar missions in last seven decades were successful: NASA

UK extends Activision deadline after Microsoft's 'complex' proposal

Wells Fargo raises outlook for interest income after profit surges 57%

India, UK working to iron out issues on IPRs, rules of origin under FTA

Topics :Narendra ModiFrance

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story