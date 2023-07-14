PM meets Chanel CEO Leena Nair; discusses skill development for artisans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Global CEO of French luxury group Chanel Leena Nair and discussed ways to enhance skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular.

Modi was here to attend the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"Met the Global CEO of @CHANEL, Mrs. Leena Nair. It's always a delight to meet a person of Indian origin who has made a mark at the world stage. We had a great conversation about ways to further boost skill development among artisans and to make Khadi more popular," the prime minister tweeted.

After her meeting, Nair said the prime minister was very keen to support other women and girls in businesses.

"Prime Minister is really interested in ensuring that India is investment hub for everyone," she said.

The Modi-government has taken several steps to boost the sale of Khadi products.

He also met Aerospace Engineer and Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

"When it comes to motivating youngsters towards science and space, Thomas Pesquet's name figures prominently. It was a delight to meet him and exchange views on a wide range of subjects. His energy and insights are very valuable. @Thom_astro," the prime minister tweeted.

Congratulating India on launching Chandrayan 3, Pesquet said that space is used in navigation systems, disaster relief, for urban planning and the prime minister is focused on these things.

"India is on the right track. He is taking good decisions. He is using space for his people. It's very difficult to send people into space. India is doing that at incredible speed," Pesquet added.

The ISRO launched its third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3 on board the heavy-lift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Friday.