Home / World News / PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city

Press Trust of India Hiroshima
PM Modi meets British PM Sunak, Indonesian President Widodo in Japan

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met his British counterpart Rishi Sunak, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and UN chief Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in this Japanese city.

Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend three sessions at the G7 summit.

During his meeting with Sunak, the two leaders shared a warm hug.

British Prime Minister Sunak also shared the picture with Modi on his Twitter handle, with the two leaders sharing a warm hug.

"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after his meeting with the Indonesian leader.

"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," Modi tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Modi also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The group of seven, comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.

Also Read

UN protests US spying on Guterres, calls it 'interference' by Washington

UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia

UN chief calls for action in 3 areas to save biological weapons' disaster

North Korea calls UN chief Guterres 'puppet of US' after missile launch

UN chief Guterres warns 'no time to lose' for ending Russia Ukraine war

PM Modi meets French President Macron to discuss trade, economic ties

'Glad to have met my friend' PM posts photo with German Chancellor at G7

G7 urges China to press Russia to end Ukraine war, respect Taiwan's status

G7 members stand against Russia's 'unjustifiable' war against Ukraine

PM Modi, Kishida discuss cooperation in green hydrogen, semiconductors

Topics :India Prime MinisterBritish Prime Minister

First Published: May 20 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story