'Glad to have met my friend' PM posts photo with German Chancellor at G7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday during which the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.

"Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Saturday.

During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden greeted each other warmly and shared a hug as they met in Hiroshima earlier today

Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled on an official State visit to the US from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Biden at the White House.

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi who arrived in Japan a day ago reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier today.

The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.

The two leaders discussed ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.

According to officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tokyo, notably, this is the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24, 2022.

Since the Ukraine conflict began, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Zelenskyy several times.

