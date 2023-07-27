Home / World News / President Bazoum's government has been removed, say Niger soldiers

President Bazoum's government has been removed, say Niger soldiers

Abdramane said Niger's borders are closed, a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic are suspended

Reuters NIAMEY
Mohamed Bazoum | Photographer: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 12:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.
 
Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers, said defence and security forces had decided: "Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance."
 
Abdramane said Niger's borders are closed, a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic are suspended.
The soldiers warned against any foreign intervention, adding that they will respect Bazoum's wellbeing.
 
The military takeover, which marks the seventh coup in the West and Central Africa region since 2020, could further complicate Western efforts to help countries in the Sahel region fight a jihadist insurgency that has spread from Mali over the past decade.
 
Land-locked Niger, a former French colony, has become a pivotal ally for Western powers seeking to help fight the insurgencies, but they are facing growing acrimony from the new juntas in charge in Mali and Burkina Faso.
 
Niger is also a key ally of the European Union in the fight against irregular migration from sub-Saharan Africa.
 
France moved troops to Niger from Mali last year after its relations with interim authorities there soured. It has also withdrawn special forces from Burkina Faso amid similar tensions.
 
Bazoum's election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.
 
The United States says it has spent around $500 million since 2012 to help Niger boost its security. Germany announced in April that it would take part in a three-year European military mission aimed at improving the country's military.
 
"Bazoum has been the West's only hope in the Sahel region.
 
France, the U.S. and the EU have spent much of their resources in the region to bolster Niger and its security forces," said Ulf Laessing, head of the Sahel programme for Germany's Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung think-tank.
 
He said a coup would create an opportunity for Russia and other actors to spread their influence in Niger.
 
Seventh coup

Early on Wednesday presidential guards, headed by General Omar Tchiani, took over the presidency, prompting regional leaders to organise a swift mediation mission to try to prevent a coup.
 
Frustrations over state failures to prevent violent attacks on towns and villages have partly spurred two coups in Mali and two in Burkina Faso since 2020. A junta also snatched power in Guinea in 2021, contributing to instability in a region that had begun to shed its reputation as a "coup belt".
 
There was a thwarted coup attempt in Niger in March 2021, when a military unit tried to seize the presidential palace days before the recently elected Bazoum was due to be sworn in.
 
The African Union and West African regional bloc ECOWAS earlier on Wednesday condemned what they called an attempted coup d'etat.
 
The president of neighbouring Benin, Patrice Talon, flew into Niger on Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation after meeting with Nigerian President and ECOWAS Chairman Bola Tinubu.
 
"All means will be used, if necessary, to restore constitutional order in Niger, but the ideal would be for everything to be done in peace and harmony," Talon told reporters in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.
 
The United States urged Bazoum's release, while the European Union, United Nations, France and others condemned the uprising and said they were following the events with concern.
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke with Bazoum on Wednesday when he was being held in the presidential palace, said the U.S. economic and security partnership with Niger depended on the continuation of democratic governance.

Also Read

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

US ties with Niger to depend on democratic governance, rule of law: Blinken

Death toll due to unrest in Sudan reaches 270, over 2,600 injured: WHO

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

US Senator freezes during press conference, returns to say "I'm fine"

Taiwan shuts down schools as Typhoon Doksuri scrapes island's coast

Joe Biden to welcome far-right Italian PM Meloni for White House talks

US ties with Niger to depend on democratic governance, rule of law: Blinken

Niger army on standby to hit back after coup bid, says presidency

Topics :Armycoup

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story